Elizabethtown Police conducting homicide investigation after man

Elizabethtown Police conducting homicide investigation after man was found dead behind shopping center

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police now say a man whose body was found behind the Elizabethtown Peddlers Mall on Tuesday morning was killed and are classifying the investigation as a homicide. 

The body was found shortly before 6 a.m. behind Lake Shore Center, which includes the Peddlers Mall. The businesses are located on North Dixie Highway near the Elizabethtown Bypass.

According to a news release from the Elizabethtown Police Department, the body has since been identified as 26-year-old Anthony Gullotto of Radcliff, Kentucky. 

Officer John Thomas said an autopsy performed Wednesday morning confirmed Gullotto died from multiple gunshot wounds.

“A woman who was cleaning the parking lot at Lake Shore Plaza found a male subject lying on his back behind the building," Thomas said.

According to investigators, the shooting does not appear to random. 

Officers are not yet saying if the shooting happened where Gullotto’s body was found.

“This was our first homicide so far this year, and it’s always very distressing to the community for us to experience something like this,” Thomas said.

The department is not releasing any more details at this time. Investigators do not have any suspects.

If anyone has information, they are asked to contact the Elizabethtown Police Department at (270) 765-4125.

