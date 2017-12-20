UPDATE: Police now say man found dead behind Elizabethtown Peddl - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE: Police now say man found dead behind Elizabethtown Peddlers Mall was murdered

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police now say a man whose body was found behind the Elizabethtown Peddlers Mall Tuesday morning was murdered.

The body was found behind the mall, which is located on North Dixie Highway, near the Elizabethtown Bypass, shortly before 6 a.m.

According to a news release from the Elizabethtown Police Department, the body has since been identified as 26-year-old Anthony Gullotto of Radcliff, Kentucky. Police say Gullotto died of multiple gunshot wounds. 

Police are not releasing any more details at this time. 

If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact the Elizabethtown Police Department at (270) 765-4125.

