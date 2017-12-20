UPDATE: Police now say man found dead behind Elizabethtown Peddlers Mall was murdered

A bizarre incident at a luxury car dealership in St. Matthews ended with a man in handcuffs.More >>
A bizarre incident at a luxury car dealership in St. Matthews ended with a man in handcuffs.More >>
Police have also released the cause of death.More >>
Police have also released the cause of death.More >>
Police arrested two people and confiscated more than 100 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop Tuesday morning in Greenfield, Indiana.More >>
Police arrested two people and confiscated more than 100 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop Tuesday morning in Greenfield, Indiana.More >>
A Louisville man was arrested after LMPD said a marijuana grow operation was found inside his home.More >>
A Louisville man was arrested after LMPD said a marijuana grow operation was found inside his home.More >>
She says the culprit swiped the keys from a storage cubbyhole at the gym.More >>
She says the culprit swiped the keys from a storage cubbyhole at the gym.More >>
In another case, a bus driver told police that Krutzfeld was fully naked while following the bus.More >>
In another case, a bus driver told police that Krutzfeld was fully naked while following the bus.More >>
The man who kidnapped a mother and her three children at a local gas station will spend the next eight years in prison.More >>
The man who kidnapped a mother and her three children at a local gas station will spend the next eight years in prison.More >>
The goal is to keep dealers convicted of certain crimes behind bars for at least a decade.More >>
The goal is to keep dealers convicted of certain crimes behind bars for at least a decade.More >>