'Air' inside Massachusetts home tests positive for alcohol after college frat party

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There was so much booze at a college fraternity party police say the air inside the building tested positive for alcohol.
The party was at a Massachusetts home on a Tuesday night last month.
Police say the windows of the house were covered with insulation and trash bags. They say the air inside the home registered a .01 on at least one breathalyzer.
Most of the 70 people at the party were allegedly under the age of 21 and went to American University.
Six 20-year-olds who lived in the house are facing more than 100 charges, including allowing underage possession of alcohol.
