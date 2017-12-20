US Coast Guard rescues turtle during major drug bust; nets nearl - WDRB 41 Louisville News

US Coast Guard rescues turtle during major drug bust; nets nearly 7 tons of cocaine

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The U.S. Coast Guard saved a turtle during a major drug bust.

The large sea turtle was trapped between a large amount of drug bundles in the eastern Pacific Ocean. After the twisted lines were carefully cut, the turtle was freed.

Officials say close to seven tons of cocaine and some marijuana was found.

Two dozen smugglers were taken into custody.

