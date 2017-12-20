Congressional Republicans deliver US tax overhaul to President Trump to sign

Police have also released the cause of death.More >>
Police have also released the cause of death.More >>
A Louisville man was arrested after LMPD said a marijuana grow operation was found inside his home.More >>
A Louisville man was arrested after LMPD said a marijuana grow operation was found inside his home.More >>
Police arrested two people and confiscated more than 100 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop Tuesday morning in Greenfield, Indiana.More >>
Police arrested two people and confiscated more than 100 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop Tuesday morning in Greenfield, Indiana.More >>
Officials say it happened on Lafayette Drive near Berry Avenue.More >>
Officials say it happened on Lafayette Drive near Berry Avenue.More >>
Two people were shot Tuesday within blocks of each other in west Louisville.More >>
Two people were shot Tuesday within blocks of each other in west Louisville.More >>
A bizarre incident at a luxury car dealership in St. Matthews ended with a man in handcuffs.More >>
A bizarre incident at a luxury car dealership in St. Matthews ended with a man in handcuffs.More >>
Police say the suspect approaches his victims while they are sitting in their vehicles and forces them to drive at gunpoint to an ATM and withdraw money.More >>
Police say the suspect approaches his victims while they are sitting in their vehicles and forces them to drive at gunpoint to an ATM and withdraw money.More >>
Churchill Downs officials broke ground Wednesday on a $60 million historical racing machine (HRM) facility on Poplar Level Road.More >>
Churchill Downs officials broke ground Wednesday on a $60 million historical racing machine (HRM) facility on Poplar Level Road.More >>