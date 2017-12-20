HALEY: US will be 'taking names' during UN vote criticizing Trump on Jerusalem plans

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Ambassador Nikki Haley is serving notice the U.S. "will be taking names" on a U.N. General Assembly vote Thursday on a nonbinding resolution criticizing President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Emergency sessions of the General Assembly are rare, and Haley chose her Twitter account Tuesday to speak out. She says in the post, "We're always asked to do more & give more."

The tweet adds, "So, when we make a decision, at the will of the American ppl (people), abt (about) where to locate OUR embassy, we don't expect those we've helped to target us."

Haley, who has adopted an aggressive stance at the world body on U.S. priorities, noted the pending vote "criticizing our choice" and said "the U.S. will be taking names."

The United States will not be told by any country where we can put our embassy. pic.twitter.com/vSmPerYT4q — Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) December 18, 2017

"What we witnessed here today in the Security Council is an insult. It won’t be forgotten. It’s one more example of the @UN doing more harm than good in addressing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict."

-Amb. Haley after vetoing a UNSC resolution on Jerusalem: https://t.co/ipDIorG7KY pic.twitter.com/rhRLzZXWFr — US Mission to the UN (@USUN) December 18, 2017

At the UN we're always asked to do more & give more. So, when we make a decision, at the will of the American ppl, abt where to locate OUR embassy, we don't expect those we've helped to target us. On Thurs there'll be a vote criticizing our choice. The US will be taking names. pic.twitter.com/ZsusB8Hqt4 — Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) December 19, 2017

