HALEY: US will be 'taking names' during UN vote criticizing Trum - WDRB 41 Louisville News

HALEY: US will be 'taking names' during UN vote criticizing Trump on Jerusalem plans

Posted: Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Ambassador Nikki Haley is serving notice the U.S. "will be taking names" on a U.N. General Assembly vote Thursday on a nonbinding resolution criticizing President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Emergency sessions of the General Assembly are rare, and Haley chose her Twitter account Tuesday to speak out. She says in the post, "We're always asked to do more & give more."

The tweet adds, "So, when we make a decision, at the will of the American ppl (people), abt (about) where to locate OUR embassy, we don't expect those we've helped to target us."

Haley, who has adopted an aggressive stance at the world body on U.S. priorities, noted the pending vote "criticizing our choice" and said "the U.S. will be taking names."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.