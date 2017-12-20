98-year-old woman meets biological family 13 years after learnin - WDRB 41 Louisville News

98-year-old woman meets biological family 13 years after learning she was adopted

Family members flew to Pennsylvania after learning about a 98-year-old relative they never knew they had.
Ellen Law was 85 when she found out she was adopted, and 98 when she finally met her biological family.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 98-year-old woman is celebrating a special Christmas gift this year -- a whole new family.

At age 85 Ellen Law says she was shocked to learn she was adopted. After many failed search attempts, she finally got the help of a DNA genealogist and tracked down four biological nieces.

The women flew to California to meet their new aunt.

"Now that I found them I'm very thrilled about the whole thing," Law said. 

Connie Vielnetti says she could immediately see the family resemblance. 

"This is my mother's sister, and I saw the pictures and she looked so much like my mom who died in March, and I was just overjoyed that she found us," Vielnetti said. 

They're now planning a family reunion for June.

