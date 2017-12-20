Screening committee for next JCPS superintendent reviews applicants

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Board of Education's Superintendent Screening Committee reviewed applications for those hoping to be Jefferson County Public Schools' next superintendent behind closed doors for about an hour and a half on Wednesday.

Nine applicants are hoping to become the next JCPS superintendent, and the screening committee will start scheduling interviews during a meeting Jan. 8.

The committee will also finalize the questions for those seeking the job, which opened after former JCPS Superintendent Donna Hargens stepped down July 1 in an agreement reached with the school board.

Marty Pollio, principal at Doss High School, has been acting superintendent and has expressed interest in the permanent job.

Eisenhower Elementary School Principal Julie Cummings, who is chairing the screening committee, declined to identify candidates who have applied for the top administrative job at JCPS, but she said she's confident that the school board's ultimate selection will be able to handle the role.

"The candidates bring a wealth of opportunities from the experiences they've held," Cummings told reporters after the meeting.

"They have varied experiences with the different roles that they've had in the school districts in which they've worked as well. They bring many different perspectives on the challenges that JCPS will be facing and their experience in dealing with all of those areas."

Cummings said she expects a new superintendent will be hired by the end of the school year.

"The school board has asked us to make some recommendations to them in the winter, but we're not held to those requests either," she said. "We're going to take our time with that process to ensure that we ... follow our responsibilities and to ensure that we are doing our due diligence."

Reach reporter Kevin Wheatley at 502-585-0838 and kwheatley@wdrb.com. Follow him on Twitter @KevinWheatleyKY.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.