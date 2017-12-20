Fifth graders help buy $16K wheelchair for classmate with cerebr - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Fifth graders help buy $16K wheelchair for classmate with cerebral palsy

Posted: Updated:
Bella Tiegs has cerebral palsy and is confined to a wheelchair but now has a lot more freedom thanks to the generosity of her classmates who chipped in to buy her a special Trax chair. Bella Tiegs has cerebral palsy and is confined to a wheelchair but now has a lot more freedom thanks to the generosity of her classmates who chipped in to buy her a special Trax chair.
Bella Tiegs' classmates push her down a school hallway in a new Trax chair they helped buy for her. Bella Tiegs' classmates push her down a school hallway in a new Trax chair they helped buy for her.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of fifth graders in Wisconsin raised money to help pay for a specialized wheelchair for a classmate.

Bella Tiegs has cerebral palsy and has to sit in a wheelchair most of the time. When she got to use a TRAX chair in November, she was all smiles because she could go everywhere other people could go.

So her community and classmates started a series of fundraisers called "Bella's Smile."

They said they could tell how much she loved the wheelchair and wanted her to have it. 

Bella's father, Jeff Tiegs, could hardly find words to express his gratitude. "It's going to be really hard to thank everybody properly," he said. "It's the most special thing I've ever had happened to me, as a dad."

The special TRAX chair for Bella cost about $16,000.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

