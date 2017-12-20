Nelson County sheriff to retire Jan. 1 over pension concerns - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Nelson County sheriff to retire Jan. 1 over pension concerns

Ed Mattingly (Source: Nelson County Sheriff's Office) Ed Mattingly (Source: Nelson County Sheriff's Office)

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Nelson County's sheriff announced he's retiring, and there's already an appointment to take his place.

Ed Mattingly plans to retire on Jan. 1, due to concerns about the state's pension crisis. He had one year left on his term.

County Judge Executive Dean Watts just announced that former sheriff Mike Newton will step in as sheriff until the May primary. At that point, the judge executive will appoint the winner of the May primary to serve until the general election in November.

Right now, three Democrats are on the ballot and no Republicans have filed to run for the seat.

