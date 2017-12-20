ALDI's apple recall affects stores in Kentucky, Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- ALDI has voluntarily recalled some apples sold in stores starting on Dec. 13 after concerns they could be contaminated with Listeria.

ALDI officials say they immediately removed the apples from stores after hearing about the possible contamination from its supplier.

The potentially affected products were sold in a limited number of ALDI stores in Indiana, Kentucky, Georgia, Ohio, South Carolina and North Carolina.

The following product types and UPC codes are impacted by the recall::

Fuji Apples, 3 lb. bag, UPC code: 033383087139

Gala Apples, 3 lb. bag, UPC code: 033383086897

Golden Apples, 3 lb. bag, UPC code: 033383081175

Honeycrisp Apples, 2 lb. bag, UPC code: 079954000015

Honeycrisp Apples, unpackaged, PLU sticker: 3283

If you think you bought apples affected by the recall, throw them away or return them to store for a refund.

Officials say no illnesses have been reported.

Customers with questions can call ALDI's supplier, Jack Brown Produce Inc., at 616-887-9568, Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.