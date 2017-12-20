ALDI's apple recall affects stores in Kentucky, Indiana - WDRB 41 Louisville News

ALDI's apple recall affects stores in Kentucky, Indiana

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- ALDI has voluntarily recalled some apples sold in stores starting on Dec. 13 after concerns they could be contaminated with Listeria.

ALDI officials say they immediately removed the apples from stores after hearing about the possible contamination from its supplier. 

The potentially affected products were sold in a limited number of ALDI stores in Indiana, Kentucky, Georgia, Ohio, South Carolina and North Carolina.

The following product types and UPC codes are impacted by the recall::

  • Fuji Apples, 3 lb. bag, UPC code: 033383087139
  • Gala Apples, 3 lb. bag, UPC code: 033383086897
  • Golden Apples, 3 lb. bag, UPC code: 033383081175
  • Honeycrisp Apples, 2 lb. bag, UPC code: 079954000015 
  • Honeycrisp Apples, unpackaged, PLU sticker: 3283

If you think you bought apples affected by the recall, throw them away or return them to store for a refund. 

Officials say no illnesses have been reported. 

Customers with questions can call ALDI's supplier, Jack Brown Produce Inc., at 616-887-9568, Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.