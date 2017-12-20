ALDI's apple recall affects stores in Kentucky, Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- ALDI has voluntarily recalled some apples sold in stores starting on Dec. 13 after concerns they could be contaminated with Listeria.
ALDI officials say they immediately removed the apples from stores after hearing about the possible contamination from its supplier.
The potentially affected products were sold in a limited number of ALDI stores in Indiana, Kentucky, Georgia, Ohio, South Carolina and North Carolina.
The following product types and UPC codes are impacted by the recall::
If you think you bought apples affected by the recall, throw them away or return them to store for a refund.
Officials say no illnesses have been reported.
Customers with questions can call ALDI's supplier, Jack Brown Produce Inc., at 616-887-9568, Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST.
