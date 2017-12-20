Town of Clarksville fires employee after 'shocking and deplorabl - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Town of Clarksville fires employee after 'shocking and deplorable' comment posted on Facebook

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The town of Clarksville has fired an employee after he made what town leaders call a hateful and inappropriate comment.

The former employee made what appeared to be a racial slur on Facebook through his personal page.

Clarksville released a statement saying all employees on- or off-duty are representatives of the town and must remain professional.

The town's president called the comment shocking and deplorable.

The town denied our request for comment, but say officials have apologized to those the comment affected.

