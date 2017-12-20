LMPD mourns death of First Division detective - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD mourns death of First Division detective

Posted: Updated:
Det. Paul Oliver (Source: Louisville Metro Police Department) Det. Paul Oliver (Source: Louisville Metro Police Department)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is mourning the loss of a detective.

Chief Steve Conrad issued a statement announcing the loss of Paul Oliver, a First Division detective, who died Wednesday morning from complications after treatment of a medical condition.

"Detective Oliver had selflessly served his community since June of 2013," Conrad said in the statement. "During his time on the police department, he touched the lives of many throughout this community as a patrol officer, and recently as a division detective. Paul will be dearly missed by his family, his colleagues, and the community he served."

"LMPD and the Oliver family are deeply touched by the outpouring of concern and support from the community, and we ask you to keep detective Oliver's loved ones in your thoughts and prayers," Conrad added.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.