Louisville Water officials say city's water supply is safe after chemical spill near Cincinnati

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A chemical spill in the Ohio River near Cincinnati won't affect Louisville, officials with the Louisville Water Company said Wednesday.

A barge spilled a potentially large amount of a liquid fertilizer called Urea Ammonium Nitrate early Tuesday morning just southeast of downtown Cincinnati. Scientists in Louisville hit the river Tuesday collecting samples.

"We're going to look at the flow rate," said Kelley Dearing-Smith with the Louisville Water Company. "This is 100 miles up, river potentially even more than that. We're also going to look at the dilution factor, and we're going to take all of those things together and come up with what we think is the best treatment strategy to deal with this issue."

Dearing-Smith said Louisville's water supply won't be affected, but they're continuing to monitor the spill. 

"Public health is at the core of what we do," she said. "We take it very seriously. So we want to let our customers know first and foremost that we're on top of it."

Louisville Water officials said the river flow is extremely slow, and if it continues at this pace, the spill may not even reach Louisville until the middle of next week. And depending on what tests show, they may tweak their disinfectant formula to counter the spill.

