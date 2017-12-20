U of L football players hand out 100 new bikes to west Louisvill - WDRB 41 Louisville News

U of L football players hand out 100 new bikes to west Louisville students

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The kids who showed up to the Southwick Community Center on Wednesday may not have known why they were there at first, but they could feel an excitement in the air. 

Then came the first of three big reveals. Pretty much the every Louisville football player walked in. The players the students watched on the field all year long sat down to have a chat.

It didn't take long though for the little Cardinals to pick up on a noticeable absence. But then Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Lamar Jackson rolled in on a sweet, shiny new ride. It was a special gift for John Batey.

But John wouldn't be the only one with a new bike. The Cards and Academy Sports and Outdoors handed out 100 new bikes to all the students in attendance.

And the students are certainly deserving. They were selected for the gift after working hard this school year. 

Running back Reggie Bonnafon knows first-hand the impact a day like this can have on a young Kentucky kid.

"It means a lot," he said. "Just growing up as a kid, always looking up to Louisville players and now to be in that position, it's truly a blessing."

