Metro Council member Vitalis Lanshima reinstated as JCPS teacher

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Council member Vitalis Lanshima is being reinstated to his job as a special education teacher per a Wednesday news release, which comes a day after he defended himself amid allegations of conduct unbecoming of a teacher.

Lanshima, who taught at Ramsey Middle School, is scheduled to return to his job as a special education teacher no later than Jan. 3 after he and the Jefferson County Board of Education reached a settlement agreement, according to a release from the Metro Council Democratic Caucus.

"This is a welcomed development," Lanshima said in a statement. "I look forward to continuing to positively impact the lives of my students as we prepare them to become productive members of society. District 21 deserves fresh and renewed leadership, and that is what I pledge to provide residents of the district."

He also thanked the Jefferson County Teachers Association for "strong representation" in his termination appeal, which had been set to be heard by a tribunal in January. Without that, he said "it would have been expensive and practically impossible for me to be given due process."

Lanshima had been suspended without pay after he appealed his Oct. 24 termination by Jefferson County Public Schools, and he disputed accusations that he withheld lunch from a student, wrestled with a student and flipped a desk in his classroom during a news conference at City Hall on Tuesday.

JCPS declined to comment on Lanshima's announcement.

Lanshima did not share news of his termination with the Metro Council before they appointed him to represent the District 21 seat vacated by Dan Johnson.

During Tuesday's news conference, Lanshima said he wished he had been more forthcoming with members of the Metro Council as they considered him for the post.

"I do not believe that is a disqualifier to be appointed to this position, but to be sincere with you, it's not something that even crossed my mind," he said. "... It was not something I thought about putting forth, because it never crossed my mind that it was going to be an issue."

