Louisville opens new Metro Public Works Operations Center - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville opens new Metro Public Works Operations Center

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Louisville has made a move that should make it easier to get critical information when it counts.

Mayor Greg Fischer helped celebrate the opening of a new Metro Public Works Operations Center on Wednesday. Its purpose is to centralize operations, putting several departments under one roof.

The new location replaces an outdated building.

Everything from snow removal to road maintenance will be handled in one building. The mayor says drivers should notice a difference during a snow event.

"These developments are using city resources much more efficiently, both for public works and our animal services," Mayor Fischer said. "And with the technology upgrade here, it will be better, faster information for our citizens so they can understand when snow and ice is removed from the roads."

Plans are in the works to build a new Louisville Metro Animals Services Care Center at the old site.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.