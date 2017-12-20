GEORGE | Former Louisville soccer star hosts annual youth camp in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former University of Louisville soccer star and MLS standout Andrew Farrell was back in town Wednesday to host the annual Andrew Farrell and Friends soccer camp at King Louie’s Sports Complex.

The first pick of the 2013 MLS Draft spends his off season in Louisville when he's not playing for the New England Revolution in Boston. This marks his fourth year hosting the youth soccer camp, and each year he brings out local and national stars to coach the kids. This year, he had some 2017 USL Cup champions helping out from Louisville City FC.

Farrell said it's a joy giving back to the Louisville community.

“Soccer has been my passion since I was a little kid, since I grew up here in Louisville," he said. "I went to Atherton High School, and then I went to play at the University of Louisville. So just giving back to the community that gave me so much is really important to me."

Farrell’s camp not only benefits the campers but a charity near and dear to his heart.

"A lot of the proceeds we get from campers and raffle tickets we sell goes to the Special Olympics, which is a charity that I've been really close with up in Boston, where I play pro soccer,” Farrell said. “This camp will benefit the Special Olympics of Kentucky. Sometimes people don’t have as much as you, so it’s great to give back. It’s such a tough world we live in nowadays.”

Farrell said he always enjoys being back and town and hosting his camp. He noted how much the sport has grown in the city since he left after college.

“It's huge! From youth soccer with so many different clubs then to the college level, with U of L, UK and Bellarmine being such good teams and the Louisville City FC, it’s definitely grown," he said. "

Lou City’s been to three Eastern Conference finals and then won the cup this year. You can just tell how much soccer has grown in the country but especially in Louisville. It’s really cool to see."

The center back is already making plans for next year’s camp in 2018.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.