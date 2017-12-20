Louisville non-profit purchases 8 vacant properties to renovate and re-sell in Shelby Park

Two people were shot Tuesday within blocks of each other in west Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local non-profit housing corporation recently purchased eight vacant and abandoned properties in Shelby Park, and the goal is to renovate and re-sell each one.

New Directions Housing Corporation purchased the homes, and Executive Vice President of Development Kitty McKune said change is coming to the neighborhood.

"Our hope is to be able to renovate these houses and put them back on the city's tax rolls and turn them into houses that people can be proud of," McKune said.

McKune said some of the properties purchased by the non-profit have been vacant and abandoned for more than 15 years. While it won't be an overnight change, she believes the purchase will lead to a major transformation and improvements.

"These properties need a lot of work," McKune said. "They're in major disrepair with a lot of debris."

With change on the way, Tracy Martin and her family, who recently moved into their dream home in Shelby Park, are already recruiting to the neighborhood.

"It's getting more attractive every day," she said. "We are always telling our friends ... what a great neighborhood it is. We don't plan on leaving anytime soon."

Crews will start renovating the first homes in March. New Directions plans to use the same strategy in other struggling neighborhoods.

