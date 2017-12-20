Greater Clark County Schools releases renderings of new elementa - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Greater Clark County Schools releases renderings of new elementary school in downtown Jeffersonville

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Greater Clark County Schools has unveiled the plans for its new school. 

Renderings were released Wednesday for the new elementary school in downtown Jeffersonville. The so-called 21st century school will be located on East Court Street near the Clark County Courthouse and the Nachand Fieldhouse.

The Facilities Tactic Team will make it's final presentation to the Board of School Trustees on Jan. 23.

