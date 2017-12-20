LMPD Mounted Patrol delivers bag of Christmas gifts to 2 Louisville children

A rendering depicts what Churchill Downs' new Historical Racing Machine gaming facility at its old Trackside location on Poplar Level Road.

Police say man crashed into $75K vehicle at Audi dealership after following woman

Kentucky is considering a change to child support laws that could allow parents to go years without paying before it's a serious crime.

Proposed change would allow Kentucky parents to get at least $10,000 behind in child support without felony charges

The man known as the "Godfather of Grass" is facing prison time after admitting his involvement in a marijuana operation in Kentucky nearly a decade ago.

'Cornbread Mafia' kingpin admits to trying to grow and distribute more than 1,000 marijuana plants

Police arrested two people and confiscated more than 100 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop Tuesday morning in Greenfield, Indiana.

A Louisville man was arrested after LMPD said a marijuana grow operation was found inside his home.

The body has since been identified as 26-year-old Anthony Gullotto of Radcliff, Kentucky.

Chief Steve Conrad issued a statement announcing the loss of Paul Oliver, a First Division detective, who died from complications after treatment of a medical condition.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The LMPD Mounted Patrol made this year a special Christmas for a single mother and her two children.

The officers approached the family Wednesday night like they had just "accidentally" run into the kids. The officers told them Santa was very busy this year, and they were making deliveries to help him out.

"We are beyond blessed that we get to do that with the kids, because their heart is so happy and so full, and obviously, that turns right around and makes our hearts about to burst with happiness and joy," said Sgt. Rudy Bowling.

The two very grateful children went home with a bag full of gifts to open on Christmas.

"It's absolutely amazing," Ashley Vaught said. "I honestly though they wouldn't have much of a Christmas without it."

