LMPD Mounted Patrol delivers bag of Christmas gifts to 2 Louisvi - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD Mounted Patrol delivers bag of Christmas gifts to 2 Louisville children

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The LMPD Mounted Patrol made this year a special Christmas for a single mother and her two children. 

The officers approached the family Wednesday night like they had just "accidentally" run into the kids. The officers told them Santa was very busy this year, and they were making deliveries to help him out. 

"We are beyond blessed that we get to do that with the kids, because their heart is so happy and so full, and obviously, that turns right around and makes our hearts about to burst with happiness and joy," said Sgt. Rudy Bowling.

The two very grateful children went home with a bag full of gifts to open on Christmas. 

"It's absolutely amazing," Ashley Vaught said. "I honestly though they wouldn't have much of a Christmas without it."

