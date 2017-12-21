High school golfer helps Norton Children's Hospital heart patients

The train show is free and open to the public during library hours.

Elderly couple arrested with 60 pounds of marijuana says it was for Christmas presents

Papa John's says its founder John Schnatter will step down as CEO next month, about two months after he publicly criticized the NFL leadership over national anthem protests by football players.

Ray Spalding had career highs of 21 points and 16 rebounds and the Cards got more than half their scoring from three Louisville-area products as they put away Grand Canyon 74-56 on Saturday.

Ray Spalding goes up for two of his career-high 21 points in Saturday's win over Grand Canyon (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

The storm is expected to hit the day after Christmas, when people take care of things they didn't think were important enough to deal with on the holiday.

Investigators are looking for what they believe is a white Ford F-350 that fled the scene.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A St. Xavier High School golf standout and former heart patient at Norton Children's Hospital is helping others by doing what he does best. In the spirit of giving this season, Campbell Kremer is hitting the links and asking for the community's support.

Kremer was treated at Norton Children’s Hospital for a birth defect. He had two heart surgeries before his first birthday. Now a high school sophomore, he and his family members volunteer at the hospital.

Kremer is competing with other golfers around the country through Leadership Links, which is affiliated with the American Junior Golf Association. This program donates half of the proceeds to the individual golfer’s charity of choice and half to provide college scholarships for Junior Golfers.

Kremer wants to raise money for the Jennifer Lawrence Foundation Cardiac Intensive Care Unit at Norton Children's Hospital. The unit is dedicated to children recovering from heart procedures, open heart surgery, heart failure and other conditions requiring intensive care.

"I was very restricted to what sports I could and could not play. The doctors told my parents to put a golf club in my hands and little did they know, that was the plan all along. The doctors at Norton Children's Heart Center took great care of my family while I was in the hospital. With those two surgeries, I now have a healthy heart and now I want to give back so more families can have the same outcome as I did," Kremer said on his Leadership Links page.

Kremer's goal is to reach at least $15,000.

To help, donors can make a pledge per birdie, make a pledge payment or make a one-time donation here.

