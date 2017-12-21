High school golfer helps Norton Children's Hospital heart patien - WDRB 41 Louisville News

High school golfer helps Norton Children's Hospital heart patients

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A St. Xavier High School golf standout and former heart patient at Norton Children's Hospital is helping others by doing what he does best. In the spirit of giving this season, Campbell Kremer is hitting the links and asking for the community's support.

Kremer was treated at Norton Children’s Hospital for a birth defect. He had two heart surgeries before his first birthday. Now a high school sophomore, he and his family members volunteer at the hospital. 

Kremer is competing with other golfers around the country through Leadership Links, which is affiliated with the American Junior Golf Association. This program donates half of the proceeds to the individual golfer’s charity of choice and half to provide college scholarships for Junior Golfers. 

Kremer wants to raise money for the Jennifer Lawrence Foundation Cardiac Intensive Care Unit at Norton Children's Hospital. The unit is dedicated to children recovering from heart procedures, open heart surgery, heart failure and other conditions requiring intensive care. 

"I was very restricted to what sports I could and could not play. The doctors told my parents to put a golf club in my hands and little did they know, that was the plan all along. The doctors at Norton Children's Heart Center took great care of my family while I was in the hospital. With those two surgeries, I now have a healthy heart and now I want to give back so more families can have the same outcome as I did," Kremer said on his Leadership Links page.

Kremer's goal is to reach at least $15,000. 

To help, donors can make a pledge per birdie, make a pledge payment or make a one-time donation here

