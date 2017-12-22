Elderly couple arrested with 60 pounds of marijuana says it was - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Elderly couple arrested with 60 pounds of marijuana says it was for Christmas presents

YORK, Nebraska (WDRB) -- An elderly couple busted in Nebraska with 60 pounds of marijuana says they were going to give it away as Christmas gifts. 

The York County Sheriff's Department arrested 80-year-old Patrick Jiron and his 83-year-old wife Barbara on Interstate 80 on Tuesday. 

Lt. Paul Vrbka told the York News-Times that deputies pulled the couple over after they saw a Toyota Tacoma going over the center line and the driver failing to signal.

When they stopped the vehicle, he said, deputies could immediately smell the strong odor of raw marijuana. A K-9 officer searched the car and found boxes of marijuana inside the pickup. 

The estimated street value of the marijuana seized was $336,000, according to Sgt. Vrbka.

Lt. Vrbka said the two elderly people indicated they were from Clearlake Oaks, Calif., and were headed for Vermont. They told police the marijuana was for Christmas presents. 

Both suspects were booked on felony charges of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

