U of L's defensive back Jaire Alexander to enter 2018 NFL Draft - WDRB 41 Louisville News

U of L's defensive back Jaire Alexander to enter 2018 NFL Draft

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --  University of Louisville defensive back Jaire Alexander plans to enter the 2018 NFL Draft.

According to a news release from the U of L athletics department, Alexander informed U of L head football coach Bobby Petrino of his decision Friday morning. As a result, he says he will not play in the TaxSlayer Bowl against Mississippi State.

"I know it was a very difficult decision for Jaire," Petrino said, in a statement. "I appreciate the contributions he made to the program over the last three seasons, and I wish him all the best in the future."

According to the news release, Alexander, a native of Charlotte, North Carolina, played six games in 2017, and racked up a total of 19 tackles and one interception, despite limited action due to injury.

