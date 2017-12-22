BOZICH | The reassuring voice of Dick Enberg took college basketball national

Hall of Fame announcer Dick Enberg died Thursday. He'll be remembered for his work in the NFL, baseball and Wimbledon but he helped make college basketball a national game.More >>
Louisville was tested by Albany Wednesday night but the Cardinals improved to 9-2.More >>
If you could upgrade the Louisville, Kentucky and Indiana basketball teams by fixing one recruiting miss over the last two seasons, what player would you pick?More >>
Kentucky remains in the Top 10 and Louisville in the Top 20 in Rick Bozich's weekly ballot in the AP college basketball poll.More >>
Archie Miller has been waiting for his first Indiana team to develop its identity. The Hoosiers showed toughness might be their calling card by rallying to beat Notre Dame in overtime.More >>
Tubby Smith will lead Memphis against Louisville Saturday at Madison Square Garden -- and the pressure is on Smith to get Memphis fans excited about the Tigers' program again.More >>
Former Louisville star Donovan Mitchell has not conceded the NBA Rookie of the Year award to Ben Simmons. Former UK guard De'Aaron Fox and Indiana forward OG Anunoby has also excelled.More >>
College basketball is down to seven unbeatens. The Rick Pitino coaching tree is outperforming the Coach K coaching tree. Beware Bobby Hurley. Time for the Monday Muse.More >>
