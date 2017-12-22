Judge lectures man involved in police chase through Louisville

His family became concerned when he didn't arrive Thursday on his flight to Boston, and he was found dead at his home in La Jolla, a San Diego neighborhood, with his bags packed.

18-year-old Devonta Newsom and three juveniles were in a stolen car that was a target of a police pursuit on Thursday.

Losing their homes and friends in a fire is a tragedy Juanisha Saunders and her friends will always remember.

Without a place to live, victims of Shanks Lane arson now dealing with another tragedy

Elderly couple arrested with 60 pounds of marijuana says it was for Christmas presents

Papa John's says its founder John Schnatter will step down as CEO next month, about two months after he publicly criticized the NFL leadership over national anthem protests by football players.

Investigators are looking for what they believe is a white Ford F-350 that fled the scene.

The storm is expected to hit the day after Christmas, when people take care of things they didn't think were important enough to deal with on the holiday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A judge gave a stern warning for to a young man police say was involved in a police chase through Louisville on Thursday.

18-year-old Devonta Newsom was one of four suspects in a stolen car that ran through the streets of Old Louisville, the Highlands and Shelby Park around 5 p.m.

Jefferson District Court Judge Sean Dalahanty on Friday made sure Newsom realized how serious the charges are for the chase.

"You need to talk to him soon before he gets himself killed because with this kind of behavior, I would say it might be predictable that he dies at a young age, with the company he's keeping. So somebody needs to get through to him," said Delahanty.

Newsom was arrested along with three juvenile suspects, when the chase ended on Preston Street near St. Catherine Street in Shelby Park.

Police also say there was a gun in the stolen vehicle.

Judge Delahanty put Newsom on house arrest with an additional warning, "If he's outside of his house, there's gonna be an alarm that goes off, and he's gonna be put in jail."

Newsom had a run-in with police last month over a stolen gun.

