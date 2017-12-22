Judge lectures man involved in police chase through Louisville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Judge lectures man involved in police chase through Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A judge gave a stern warning for to a young man police say was involved in a police chase through Louisville on Thursday. 

18-year-old Devonta Newsom was one of four suspects in a stolen car that ran through the streets of Old Louisville, the Highlands and Shelby Park around 5 p.m. 

Jefferson District Court Judge Sean Dalahanty on Friday made sure Newsom realized how serious the charges are for the chase.

"You need to talk to him soon before he gets himself killed because with this kind of behavior, I would say it might be predictable that he dies at a young age, with the company he's keeping. So somebody needs to get through to him," said Delahanty.

Newsom was arrested along with three juvenile suspects, when the chase ended on Preston Street near St. Catherine Street in Shelby Park.
Police also say there was a gun in the stolen vehicle.

Judge Delahanty put Newsom on house arrest with an additional warning, "If he's outside of his house, there's gonna be an alarm that goes off, and he's gonna be put in jail."

Newsom had a run-in with police last month over a stolen gun.

