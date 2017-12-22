Coroner releases cause of death for LMPD Det. Paul Oliver

His family became concerned when he didn't arrive Thursday on his flight to Boston, and he was found dead at his home in La Jolla, a San Diego neighborhood, with his bags packed.

His family became concerned when he didn't arrive Thursday on his flight to Boston, and he was found dead at his home in La Jolla, a San Diego neighborhood, with his bags packed.

18-year-old Devonta Newsom and three juveniles were in a stolen car that was a target of a police pursuit on Thursday.

18-year-old Devonta Newsom and three juveniles were in a stolen car that was a target of a police pursuit on Thursday.

Losing their homes and friends in a fire is a tragedy Juanisha Saunders and her friends will always remember.

Losing their homes and friends in a fire is a tragedy Juanisha Saunders and her friends will always remember.

Without a place to live, victims of Shanks Lane arson now dealing with another tragedy

Without a place to live, victims of Shanks Lane arson now dealing with another tragedy

80-year-old Patrick Jiron and his 83-year-old wife Barbara were arrested Tuesday in Nebraska.

80-year-old Patrick Jiron and his 83-year-old wife Barbara were arrested Tuesday in Nebraska.

Elderly couple arrested with 60 pounds of marijuana says it was for Christmas presents

Elderly couple arrested with 60 pounds of marijuana says it was for Christmas presents

Papa John's says its founder John Schnatter will step down as CEO next month, about two months after he publicly criticized the NFL leadership over national anthem protests by football players.

Papa John's says its founder John Schnatter will step down as CEO next month, about two months after he publicly criticized the NFL leadership over national anthem protests by football players.

Investigators are looking for what they believe is a white Ford F-350 that fled the scene.

Investigators are looking for what they believe is a white Ford F-350 that fled the scene.

UPDATE: Police searching for truck driver who hit and killed a pedestrian in south Louisville

UPDATE: Police searching for truck driver who hit and killed a pedestrian in south Louisville

The storm is expected to hit the day after Christmas, when people take care of things they didn't think were important enough to deal with on the holiday.

The storm is expected to hit the day after Christmas, when people take care of things they didn't think were important enough to deal with on the holiday.

Nurses and doctors around Louisville preparing for post-Christmas storm of patients

Nurses and doctors around Louisville preparing for post-Christmas storm of patients

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A detective with the Louisville Metro Police Department died from a blood clot lodged in the arteries of his lungs.

The Floyd County Coroner's Office says LMPD Det. Paul Oliver's official cause of death is a "bilateral pulmonary embolism."

Oliver underwent back surgery on Dec. 11 at Baptist Hospital in Louisville. A post to his Facebook page said his "L5 nerve was completely squashed." Doctors released him on Dec.16, his birthday, but Oliver was rushed back to the Baptist Floyd County Hospital near his home Wednesday, in distress.

He passed away on Wednesday.

The coroner's office says it's unclear whether the fatal blood clot had any correlation to Oliver's back surgery. That determination will be made by the pathologist.

LMPD hired Oliver, an Eastern Kentucky University graduate, in 2013 and promoted him to detective earlier this year. Police work aside, loved ones said Oliver's biggest source of pride was his new wife Katie. The couple married in July.

"Above all, he loved his wife..." his brother Matthew Oliver said. "She just lost the love of her life. And how do you fill that void?"

An account has been set up at the Louisville Metro Police Credit Union (900 W Market Street #100, Louisville KY 40202) to to provide financial assistance to his family. Donations may be dropped off at the credit union in person, sent in by mail, or placed in the credit union's night drop box.

Accounts are also set up at the Jefferson County Federal Credit Union and the Louisville Metro Police Foundation.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.