Coroner releases cause of death for LMPD Det. Paul Oliver

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --  A detective with the Louisville Metro Police Department died from a blood clot lodged in the arteries of his lungs.

The Floyd County Coroner's Office says LMPD Det. Paul Oliver's official cause of death is a "bilateral pulmonary embolism."

Oliver underwent back surgery on Dec. 11 at Baptist Hospital in Louisville. A post to his Facebook page said his "L5 nerve was completely squashed." Doctors released him on Dec.16, his birthday, but Oliver was rushed back to the Baptist Floyd County Hospital near his home Wednesday, in distress.

He passed away on Wednesday.

The coroner's office says it's unclear whether the fatal blood clot had any correlation to Oliver's back surgery. That determination will be made by the pathologist. 

LMPD hired Oliver, an Eastern Kentucky University graduate, in 2013 and promoted him to detective earlier this year. Police work aside, loved ones said Oliver's biggest source of pride was his new wife Katie. The couple married in July. 

"Above all, he loved his wife..." his brother Matthew Oliver said. "She just lost the love of her life. And how do you fill that void?"

An account has been set up at the Louisville Metro Police Credit Union (900 W Market Street #100, Louisville KY 40202) to to provide financial assistance to his family. Donations may be dropped off at the credit union in person, sent in by mail, or placed in the credit union's night drop box.

Accounts are also set up at the Jefferson County Federal Credit Union and the Louisville Metro Police Foundation.

