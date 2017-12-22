$35 million New Dixie Highway Project to focus on safety improvements

His family became concerned when he didn't arrive Thursday on his flight to Boston, and he was found dead at his home in La Jolla, a San Diego neighborhood, with his bags packed.

His family became concerned when he didn't arrive Thursday on his flight to Boston, and he was found dead at his home in La Jolla, a San Diego neighborhood, with his bags packed.

18-year-old Devonta Newsom and three juveniles were in a stolen car that was a target of a police pursuit on Thursday.

18-year-old Devonta Newsom and three juveniles were in a stolen car that was a target of a police pursuit on Thursday.

Losing their homes and friends in a fire is a tragedy Juanisha Saunders and her friends will always remember.

Losing their homes and friends in a fire is a tragedy Juanisha Saunders and her friends will always remember.

Without a place to live, victims of Shanks Lane arson now dealing with another tragedy

Without a place to live, victims of Shanks Lane arson now dealing with another tragedy

80-year-old Patrick Jiron and his 83-year-old wife Barbara were arrested Tuesday in Nebraska.

80-year-old Patrick Jiron and his 83-year-old wife Barbara were arrested Tuesday in Nebraska.

Elderly couple arrested with 60 pounds of marijuana says it was for Christmas presents

Elderly couple arrested with 60 pounds of marijuana says it was for Christmas presents

Papa John's says its founder John Schnatter will step down as CEO next month, about two months after he publicly criticized the NFL leadership over national anthem protests by football players.

Papa John's says its founder John Schnatter will step down as CEO next month, about two months after he publicly criticized the NFL leadership over national anthem protests by football players.

Investigators are looking for what they believe is a white Ford F-350 that fled the scene.

Investigators are looking for what they believe is a white Ford F-350 that fled the scene.

UPDATE: Police searching for truck driver who hit and killed a pedestrian in south Louisville

UPDATE: Police searching for truck driver who hit and killed a pedestrian in south Louisville

The storm is expected to hit the day after Christmas, when people take care of things they didn't think were important enough to deal with on the holiday.

The storm is expected to hit the day after Christmas, when people take care of things they didn't think were important enough to deal with on the holiday.

Nurses and doctors around Louisville preparing for post-Christmas storm of patients

Nurses and doctors around Louisville preparing for post-Christmas storm of patients

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the busiest and most dangerous highways in Louisville is getting millions in safety upgrades.

Work has already begun on the $35 million New Dixie Highway project.

To see the plans for the Dixie Highway project, CLICK HERE.

As many locals know, Dixie Highway has earned the unfortunate nickname "Dixie Dieway." It has three times the death rate of similar stretches of highway. But the project is designed to change that.

Federal, state and local officials gathered Friday to kick-off construction.

Among the changes planned for about 14 miles of Dixie Highway is to add medians, widen sidewalks and better define crosswalks.

There will be bus stations for the region's first bus rapid transit line. And technology will be implemented to improve signal timing and traffic flow.

The project is being paid for in part by a nearly $17 million federal grant. And U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao - who is from Louisville - talked about the project's impact.

"These improvements will enhance the local investments in new buses, bus stops and kiosks. And it's important to note that these improvements will not only save time for commuters and travelers, but also save lives," she said.

If you want to know more about this project, there will be an open house sometime early next year.

The project scheduled to finish in late 2019.

To see the plans for the Dixie Highway project, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.