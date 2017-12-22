Not guilty plea entered for man accused of sexually assaulting L - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Not guilty plea entered for man accused of sexually assaulting Louisville woman he met through escort service

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man accused of sexually assaulting a woman he met through an escort service pleaded not guilty Friday morning.

Police say 19-year-old Isaiah Jeffers met the victim through a listing for escort services on Backpage.com. She agreed to meet Jeffers in Clarksville -- and that's where police say he attacked, choked and sexually assaulted her in an abandoned house.

Prosecutors say this isn't his first run-in with the law.

"He's had extensive, multiple contacts with the criminal justice system before this case," said Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull. "And again, this is someone that, based upon everything I know, the seeking of a lengthy prison sentence would be an appropriate thing for me to do as a prosecutor to make sure the public would be safe."

Jeffers is being held on a $50,000 cash bond.

Detectives believe he may have assaulted other women, and encourage any other potential victims to contact police.

