Not guilty plea entered for man accused of sexually assaulting Louisville woman he met through escort service

His family became concerned when he didn't arrive Thursday on his flight to Boston, and he was found dead at his home in La Jolla, a San Diego neighborhood, with his bags packed.

18-year-old Devonta Newsom and three juveniles were in a stolen car that was a target of a police pursuit on Thursday.

Losing their homes and friends in a fire is a tragedy Juanisha Saunders and her friends will always remember.

Without a place to live, victims of Shanks Lane arson now dealing with another tragedy

80-year-old Patrick Jiron and his 83-year-old wife Barbara were arrested Tuesday in Nebraska.

Elderly couple arrested with 60 pounds of marijuana says it was for Christmas presents

Papa John's says its founder John Schnatter will step down as CEO next month, about two months after he publicly criticized the NFL leadership over national anthem protests by football players.

Investigators are looking for what they believe is a white Ford F-350 that fled the scene.

UPDATE: Police searching for truck driver who hit and killed a pedestrian in south Louisville

The storm is expected to hit the day after Christmas, when people take care of things they didn't think were important enough to deal with on the holiday.

Nurses and doctors around Louisville preparing for post-Christmas storm of patients

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man accused of sexually assaulting a woman he met through an escort service pleaded not guilty Friday morning.

Police say 19-year-old Isaiah Jeffers met the victim through a listing for escort services on Backpage.com. She agreed to meet Jeffers in Clarksville -- and that's where police say he attacked, choked and sexually assaulted her in an abandoned house.

Prosecutors say this isn't his first run-in with the law.

"He's had extensive, multiple contacts with the criminal justice system before this case," said Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull. "And again, this is someone that, based upon everything I know, the seeking of a lengthy prison sentence would be an appropriate thing for me to do as a prosecutor to make sure the public would be safe."

Jeffers is being held on a $50,000 cash bond.

Detectives believe he may have assaulted other women, and encourage any other potential victims to contact police.

