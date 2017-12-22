Salvation Army finds gold coin in St. Matthews Red Kettle - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Salvation Army finds gold coin in St. Matthews Red Kettle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An anonymous donor left a gold coin in a Salvation Army Red Kettle in St. Matthews. 

The organization said it was found among the donations at the Hubbards Lane Kroger. The one-ounce Canadian gold coin is worth about $1,320. 

In a release, Salvation Army officials in Louisville said a gold coin was given anonymously last year, and similar donations are made throughout the U.S. during the holiday season each year. 

The annual campaign ends on Saturday. Local officials believe the charity will meet or surpass its $515,000 fundraising goal for the year. 

