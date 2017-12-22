US gov't may seize bank accounts Eric Conn put in family member's name

Eric Conn is escorted from his plane after being extradited from Honduras.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An eastern Kentucky lawyer orchestrated the biggest Social Security scam in U.S. history. Now, the U.S. government is trying to get some of that money back.

WKYT reports that a federal judge ruled that the government could seize two of Eric Conn's bank accounts, as well as a Toyota 4Runner. None of the accounts are in Conn's name; prosecutors say he put them in a family member's name to avoid government seizure.

In March, Conn pleaded guilty to stealing more than $500 million from the government as part of a Social Security scam. He cut off his ankle monitor and disappeared from Lexington in June.

He was captured earlier this month at a Pizza Hut in Honduras.

A judge sentenced him to 12 years in prison while he was still on the run.

Conn is expected to be back in federal court next week.

