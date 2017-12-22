Kentucky authorities searching for elusive 'bologna bandit' - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky authorities searching for elusive 'bologna bandit'

Posted: Updated:

CROFTON, Ky. (AP) -- The unknown culprit behind a string of burglaries in one Kentucky town has been dubbed the "bologna bandit," based on his predilection for the lunch meat.

A Christian County Sheriff's Office spokesman tells WTFV-TV in Tennessee that deputies have stepped up patrols in Crofton, Kentucky, following an increase in burglaries targeting churches and homes within the last month.

Lt. Scott Noisworthy says the common factors in the burglaries are the items stolen: food and change. Authorities haven't named a suspect, but have identified a person of interest.

The pastor at Lighthouse of Crofton Assembly of God Church, George Linton, says his church was broke into twice in five days.

The items stolen: bread, a block of cheese and four packs of bologna.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

