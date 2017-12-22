Veteran journalist Kevin Wheatley joins WDRB News as education r - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Veteran journalist Kevin Wheatley joins WDRB News as education reporter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Veteran journalist Kevin Wheatley has joined WDRB News as its education reporter. 

Kevin Wheatley is a Kentucky native who brings eight years of reporting experience in his home state to WDRB. He spent most of his career covering politics across the commonwealth, but now turns his focus to education reporting. Wheatley previously worked at Spectrum News and the State Journal in Frankfort.

"Education is the foundation of every community because it impacts everyone," Wheatley said. "What happens inside schools has repercussions across the city and state, in business, government and even in our personal lives. There are so many stories to tell within Kentucky's largest school district, but I plan to extend coverage beyond Jefferson County Public Schools. Important stories are happening in schools across Kentucky and Indiana, and I'd like to cover our entire region."

"We're extremely excited to have Kevin as part of the WDRB News team," News Director and Vice President of News Barry Fulmer said. "Kevin comes to WDRB with extensive reporting experience and a fresh perspective on education reporting. Very few media outlets have a dedicated education reporter. This is another example of WDRB's commitment to local journalism."

It's a sentiment shared by Wheatley.

"I'm also thrilled to be part of the WDRB News team," he added. "It's exciting to work alongside the journalists whose work I have read and watched, and have always respected."

Wheatley joins three fellow seasoned journalists Marcus Green (politics, infrastructure), Chris Otts (business) and Jason Riley (crimes and courts) as part of the WDRB in-depth digital reporting team, and as part of the largest media outlet in Kentucky.  

