Veteran journalist Kevin Wheatley joins WDRB News as education reporter

His family became concerned when he didn't arrive Thursday on his flight to Boston, and he was found dead at his home in La Jolla, a San Diego neighborhood, with his bags packed.

18-year-old Devonta Newsom and three juveniles were in a stolen car that was a target of a police pursuit on Thursday.

Losing their homes and friends in a fire is a tragedy Juanisha Saunders and her friends will always remember.

Without a place to live, victims of Shanks Lane arson now dealing with another tragedy

Elderly couple arrested with 60 pounds of marijuana says it was for Christmas presents

Papa John's says its founder John Schnatter will step down as CEO next month, about two months after he publicly criticized the NFL leadership over national anthem protests by football players.

Investigators are looking for what they believe is a white Ford F-350 that fled the scene.

The storm is expected to hit the day after Christmas, when people take care of things they didn't think were important enough to deal with on the holiday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Veteran journalist Kevin Wheatley has joined WDRB News as its education reporter.

Kevin Wheatley is a Kentucky native who brings eight years of reporting experience in his home state to WDRB. He spent most of his career covering politics across the commonwealth, but now turns his focus to education reporting. Wheatley previously worked at Spectrum News and the State Journal in Frankfort.

"Education is the foundation of every community because it impacts everyone," Wheatley said. "What happens inside schools has repercussions across the city and state, in business, government and even in our personal lives. There are so many stories to tell within Kentucky's largest school district, but I plan to extend coverage beyond Jefferson County Public Schools. Important stories are happening in schools across Kentucky and Indiana, and I'd like to cover our entire region."

"We're extremely excited to have Kevin as part of the WDRB News team," News Director and Vice President of News Barry Fulmer said. "Kevin comes to WDRB with extensive reporting experience and a fresh perspective on education reporting. Very few media outlets have a dedicated education reporter. This is another example of WDRB's commitment to local journalism."

It's a sentiment shared by Wheatley.

"I'm also thrilled to be part of the WDRB News team," he added. "It's exciting to work alongside the journalists whose work I have read and watched, and have always respected."

Wheatley joins three fellow seasoned journalists Marcus Green (politics, infrastructure), Chris Otts (business) and Jason Riley (crimes and courts) as part of the WDRB in-depth digital reporting team, and as part of the largest media outlet in Kentucky.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.