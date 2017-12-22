Ohio bans doctors from performing Down syndrome abortions

The family of Det. Paul Oliver shared their heartbreak, disbelief, and how they want the community to remember their lost loved one.More >>
Kentucky is considering a change to child support laws that could allow parents to go years without paying before it's a serious crime.More >>
A new elementary school planned near the Clark County Jail has some in Jeffersonville concerned.More >>
The hotel has a policy on its website that says if any guest writes a negative, public review without giving employees the chance to remedy any problems, the hotel can charge them an extra $350.More >>
A local judge believes there could be a potential health hazard inside the parking garage of the Lewis Brandeis Hall of Justice.More >>
