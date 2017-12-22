Prison overcrowding across Kentucky trickling down to Metro Corrections

His family became concerned when he didn't arrive Thursday on his flight to Boston, and he was found dead at his home in La Jolla, a San Diego neighborhood, with his bags packed.

His family became concerned when he didn't arrive Thursday on his flight to Boston, and he was found dead at his home in La Jolla, a San Diego neighborhood, with his bags packed.

18-year-old Devonta Newsom and three juveniles were in a stolen car that was a target of a police pursuit on Thursday.

18-year-old Devonta Newsom and three juveniles were in a stolen car that was a target of a police pursuit on Thursday.

Losing their homes and friends in a fire is a tragedy Juanisha Saunders and her friends will always remember.

Losing their homes and friends in a fire is a tragedy Juanisha Saunders and her friends will always remember.

Without a place to live, victims of Shanks Lane arson now dealing with another tragedy

Without a place to live, victims of Shanks Lane arson now dealing with another tragedy

Elderly couple arrested with 60 pounds of marijuana says it was for Christmas presents

Elderly couple arrested with 60 pounds of marijuana says it was for Christmas presents

Papa John's says its founder John Schnatter will step down as CEO next month, about two months after he publicly criticized the NFL leadership over national anthem protests by football players.

Papa John's says its founder John Schnatter will step down as CEO next month, about two months after he publicly criticized the NFL leadership over national anthem protests by football players.

Investigators are looking for what they believe is a white Ford F-350 that fled the scene.

Investigators are looking for what they believe is a white Ford F-350 that fled the scene.

The storm is expected to hit the day after Christmas, when people take care of things they didn't think were important enough to deal with on the holiday.

The storm is expected to hit the day after Christmas, when people take care of things they didn't think were important enough to deal with on the holiday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Corrections is currently holding more than 400 inmates who have been convicted and sentenced to time in prison.

And the prison overcrowding across the state of Kentucky has led to overcrowding at Metro Corrections. Earlier this month, for example, Christopher Winstead was sentenced to 30 years in prison for murder and kidnapping.

His victim's family is still grieving, but they're looking forward to Winstead going to prison for a long time. But for now, Winstead is still locked up at Metro Corrections.

"We have no control over that," said Mark Bolton, Director of Metro Corrections.

Bolton said after an inmate is sentenced, the Department of Corrections has 45 days to move them. Winstead is still in that window, however, that is not always the case.

"We have some individuals in custody here that have been here for almost a year beyond that 45 days threshold," Bolton said.

Metro Corrections has 1,793 beds, but Bolton said the delays often lead to overcrowding at the jail.

"Today, we are running about 2,200 inmates, so that's 400 over capacity," he said.

With so many extra inmates, the jail started more than a year ago looking at other housing options. One option was the top of Metro Police headquarters.

"We've been putting inmates above police headquarters for about 20 months, and it's not because I wanted to," Bolton said. "It's because we had to."

Despite the overcrowding issues, Bolton said the jail is in good hands, and the proof is in the accreditation from the prestigious American Correctional Association and the experience of his senior staff.

"We have about 170 years of experience in this business," he said. "I'll take this team over anyone in the country, and we're doing one hell of a job."

Bolton said his staff is working on a solution with the Department of Corrections, and if it doesn't happen soon, he's even prepared to take legal action.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.