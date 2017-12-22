Plan for new elementary school near jail in Jeffersonville sparks debate

His family became concerned when he didn't arrive Thursday on his flight to Boston, and he was found dead at his home in La Jolla, a San Diego neighborhood, with his bags packed.

His family became concerned when he didn't arrive Thursday on his flight to Boston, and he was found dead at his home in La Jolla, a San Diego neighborhood, with his bags packed.

18-year-old Devonta Newsom and three juveniles were in a stolen car that was a target of a police pursuit on Thursday.

Losing their homes and friends in a fire is a tragedy Juanisha Saunders and her friends will always remember.

Without a place to live, victims of Shanks Lane arson now dealing with another tragedy

80-year-old Patrick Jiron and his 83-year-old wife Barbara were arrested Tuesday in Nebraska.

Elderly couple arrested with 60 pounds of marijuana says it was for Christmas presents

Papa John's says its founder John Schnatter will step down as CEO next month, about two months after he publicly criticized the NFL leadership over national anthem protests by football players.

Investigators are looking for what they believe is a white Ford F-350 that fled the scene.

UPDATE: Police searching for truck driver who hit and killed a pedestrian in south Louisville

The storm is expected to hit the day after Christmas, when people take care of things they didn't think were important enough to deal with on the holiday.

Nurses and doctors around Louisville preparing for post-Christmas storm of patients

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A new elementary school planned near the Clark County Jail has some in Jeffersonville concerned.

Greater Clark County Schools is preparing to build a new $15 million downtown elementary school on East Court Street by the John H. Schnatter - Nachand Fieldhouse.

The district voted to close Maple Elementary School and Spring Hill Elementary School, combining them into a new school.

Kelli Dattilo, a member of the committee that unanimously picked the site, said it was the cheapest out of the four locations considered and allows for faster construction.

“It’s really halfway between the existing Maple and the existing Spring Hill elementary schools,” Dattilo said.

Alice Butler is against the plan and feels building a brand new school is not needed and wanted the district to renovate one of the two existing elementary schools downtown.

"They're gonna pick a brand new school in a really poor location, right next to the jail,” Butler said. “No green space for the kids to play. Very little parking."

Supporters of the plan say the location is very safe and offers a lot for students.

"We're down the street from the library. There are parks," Dattilo said. "There's a lot of stuff here in downtown that they can access."

Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore wants the school to use the fieldhouse as the gymnasium. He said a new school is needed to keep the district from moving every elementary school out of downtown.

“All the growth and economic boom that we’ve seen down here, it will cease, it will stop, without an elementary school,” Moore said.

The final presentation on the proposal to school board is scheduled for Jan. 23.

