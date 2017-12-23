UPDATE: Police searching for truck driver who hit and killed a p - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE: Police searching for truck driver who hit and killed a pedestrian in south Louisville

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are asking for help finding the driver of a truck that hit and killed a pedestrian early Saturday. 

The coroner says Mohamed A. Hussein died of blunt force trauma.  

The 25-year-old was walking in the roadway, when he was struck and killed about 4:30 a.m. on Saint Andrews Church Road and Blanton Lane. Witnesses say a large white truck hit him and never stopped. He died at the scene.

Investigators are looking for what they believe is a white Ford F-350 that fled the scene.  

LMPD released surveillance images from nearby gas stations showing the passing truck.  Anyone with information about the vehicle or its driver is asked to call the tip line at 502-574-LMPD(5673) or 911.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media and Fox News. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.