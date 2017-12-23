UPDATE: Police searching for truck driver who hit and killed a pedestrian in south Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are asking for help finding the driver of a truck that hit and killed a pedestrian early Saturday.

The coroner says Mohamed A. Hussein died of blunt force trauma.

The 25-year-old was walking in the roadway, when he was struck and killed about 4:30 a.m. on Saint Andrews Church Road and Blanton Lane. Witnesses say a large white truck hit him and never stopped. He died at the scene.

Investigators are looking for what they believe is a white Ford F-350 that fled the scene.

LMPD released surveillance images from nearby gas stations showing the passing truck. Anyone with information about the vehicle or its driver is asked to call the tip line at 502-574-LMPD(5673) or 911.

