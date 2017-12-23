Indiana agency collects data on neonatal abstinence syndrome - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana agency collects data on neonatal abstinence syndrome

Posted: Updated:

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) -- The Indiana Department of Health says it's working to collect data on a withdrawal syndrome in newborns amid the country's opioid abuse epidemic.

Neonatal abstinence syndrome occurs when the transfer of harmful substances from mother to baby abruptly stops at the time of birth.

The South Bend Tribune reports that while the syndrome can be caused by several substances, it's most commonly the result of opioids.

The department tested babies at 27 hospitals this year. The agency found about 16 percent of newborns tested at the participating hospitals had been exposed to opioids while in the womb.

Health Department official Martha Allen says she suspects the problem is worse because not every baby at the hospitals is tested.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.