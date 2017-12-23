Indiana's struggling child welfare system to test Holcomb - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana's struggling child welfare system to test Holcomb

Posted: Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb has been mostly silent while child welfare advocates accuse his administration of bean counting resources amid a skyrocketing number of child welfare cases.

The accusations come as data show Indiana's system protecting abused and neglected children has been hit harder than most states by the opioid crisis.

The Department of Child Services director sent Holcomb a scathing resignation letter earlier this month. Mary Beth Bonaventura says recent service cuts and management changes "all but ensure children will die."

The crisis will test whether a state government re-engineered by Republicans in accordance with conservative ideals can adequately address a systemic problem with no easy solution.

Holcomb says his administration has boosted DCS funding by $450 million. The agency had deep budget cuts in years past.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.