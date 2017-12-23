CRAWFORD | Spalding, Louisville-area products lead Cardinals over Grand Canyon

Ray Spalding had career highs of 21 points and 16 rebounds and the Cards got more than half their scoring from three Louisville-area products as they put away Grand Canyon 74-56 on Saturday.More >>
Brian Bowen, one player at the center of recruiting allegations at the University of Louisville, told ESPN on Thursday that he doesn't know anything about his father allegedly receiving money for him to attend Louisville, and more.More >>
Bellarmine made its first six three-point tries and blew out to a 22-2 lead on its way to a 79-59 win over No. 20-ranked Le Moyne, its 49th consecutive win in Knights Hall.More >>
Louisville got a big scoring game from Asia Durr and Dana Evans and Arica Carter combined for 18 assists in the No. 3-ranked Cardinals' 87-63 win at rival Kentucky on Sunday.More >>
Quentin Snider continued his hot shooting and Louisville blocked 14 shots to beat Memphis 81-72 on Saturday in New York City.More >>
John Calipari dusted off a decade-old full-court press and Kentucky used Virginia Tech turnovers to stop the hot-shooting Hokies on Saturday, 93-86.More >>
University of Louisville officials will appear before the NCAA Infractions Appeals Committee Wednesday in Atlanta in an effort to get the penalties issued in the men's basketball prostitutes-for-recruits scandal overturned. A look at the arguments they are expected to make.More >>
The No. 3 ranked University of Louisville women's basketball team turned the program's annual Christmas Sweater Night into a party by beating Tennessee State 95-56 at the KFC Yum! Center.More >>
