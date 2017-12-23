Last-minute shoppers pack Kentuckiana Malls still searching for deals

Paramedics and EMTs see a variety of calls as people celebrate the Christmas holiday.

The train show is free and open to the public during library hours.

Papa John's says its founder John Schnatter will step down as CEO next month, about two months after he publicly criticized the NFL leadership over national anthem protests by football players.

Elderly couple arrested with 60 pounds of marijuana says it was for Christmas presents

Ray Spalding had career highs of 21 points and 16 rebounds and the Cards got more than half their scoring from three Louisville-area products as they put away Grand Canyon 74-56 on Saturday.

Ray Spalding goes up for two of his career-high 21 points in Saturday's win over Grand Canyon (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

The storm is expected to hit the day after Christmas, when people take care of things they didn't think were important enough to deal with on the holiday.

Investigators are looking for what they believe is a white Ford F-350 that fled the scene.

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) – As Christmas approaches it’s no surprise the malls were packed with last minute shoppers trying making their lists and checking them twice.

In what has been dubbed “Super Saturday," the remaining days before Christmas can be even more profitable than Black Friday.

“I just thought it would be a nice day to come out and shop and just look around and relax and not be on a mission,” said Wynne Mcnary, who walked the mall with her son and Grandson. Mcnary’s shopping has been done for more than a month.

“It’s basically just kind of getting out of the house before I go home and start cooking,” Mcnary said.

The Mall St. Matthews parking lot was packed as spaces came at a premium. The exits off the Watterson Expressway were backed up as people tried to get to Shelbyville Road to the malls.

Mall representatives guided cars on the best places to park – a new feature offered this holiday season.

WDRB caught up with a JCPS teacher on Christmas Break, who had no hesitation about how he wanted to spend his weeks off around the holidays.

“Here the last days of Christmas I thought I’d come out to the mall, grab a few last-minute and meet up with my best friend to see Star Wars,” Joe Payette said. “I used to call it ‘procrastination'... but it’s just how Christmas is.”

While Cyber Monday and online deals continue to be huge commercial boosts for businesses, not everybody is a fan of sitting at home two days before Christmas.

“I am not an online shopper. I like the old fashioned way of going out and doing my shopping,” Mcnary said. “My husband will probably be out here tomorrow.”

Many stores close at 6 p.m. or early Sunday night, and will open bright and early again Tuesday morning for all those returns.

