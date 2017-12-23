Last-minute shoppers pack Kentuckiana Malls still searching for - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Last-minute shoppers pack Kentuckiana Malls still searching for deals

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) – As Christmas approaches it’s no surprise the malls were packed with last minute shoppers trying making their lists and checking them twice.

In what has been dubbed “Super Saturday," the remaining days before Christmas can be even more profitable than Black Friday.

“I just thought it would be a nice day to come out and shop and just look around and relax and not be on a mission,” said Wynne Mcnary, who walked the mall with her son and Grandson. Mcnary’s shopping has been done for more than a month.

“It’s basically just kind of getting out of the house before I go home and start cooking,” Mcnary said.

The Mall St. Matthews parking lot was packed as spaces came at a premium. The exits off the Watterson Expressway were backed up as people tried to get to Shelbyville Road to the malls.

Mall representatives guided cars on the best places to park – a new feature offered this holiday season.

WDRB caught up with a JCPS teacher on Christmas Break, who had no hesitation about how he wanted to spend his weeks off around the holidays.

“Here the last days of Christmas I thought I’d come out to the mall, grab a few last-minute and meet up with my best friend to see Star Wars,” Joe Payette said. “I used to call it ‘procrastination'... but it’s just how Christmas is.”

While Cyber Monday and online deals continue to be huge commercial boosts for businesses, not everybody is a fan of sitting at home two days before Christmas.

“I am not an online shopper. I like the old fashioned way of going out and doing my shopping,” Mcnary said. “My husband will probably be out here tomorrow.”

Many stores close at 6 p.m. or early Sunday night, and will open bright and early again Tuesday morning for all those returns.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.