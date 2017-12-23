Paramedics see increase in calls over holiday weekend - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Paramedics see increase in calls over holiday weekend

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The holiday season means more ambulance runs for local paramedics.

Hardin County EMS added extra crews to handle the additional need.

"During this time of year we try to increase our staffing by at least one ambulance during peak hours and times during the week," Director Jamie Armstrong said.

Paramedics and EMTs see a variety of calls as people celebrate the Christmas holiday.

"During the holiday season our volume goes up. We see about a five percent increase in our volume of runs. Anything from traffic accidents all the way to domestic violence during the holidays," Armstrong said.

Traffic accidents are the most common with more people on the road.

“The hustle and bustle of getting the last gift of the season,” Armstrong said. “Trying to get to the malls, the interstates."

Stress from the holidays can reveal unknown health conditions.

"The stress of that can cause people to have underlying heart conditions that arise. Heart problems, chest pains. heart attacks," Armstrong said.

Suicides and domestic violence calls also see a spike.

"They may have issues that have gone on throughout the year and getting everyone in the same area sometimes makes that an explosive situation," Armstrong said.

Hardin County EMS says a little simple advice could keep you out of an ambulance and away from the hospital.          

"Don't stress about what you get or what you give. Just be happy that you're here and be happy that you have family to be with," Armstrong said.

