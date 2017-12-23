Paramedics see increase in calls over holiday weekend

Paramedics and EMTs see a variety of calls as people celebrate the Christmas holiday.

The train show is free and open to the public during library hours.

Papa John's says its founder John Schnatter will step down as CEO next month, about two months after he publicly criticized the NFL leadership over national anthem protests by football players.

80-year-old Patrick Jiron and his 83-year-old wife Barbara were arrested Tuesday in Nebraska.

Elderly couple arrested with 60 pounds of marijuana says it was for Christmas presents

Ray Spalding had career highs of 21 points and 16 rebounds and the Cards got more than half their scoring from three Louisville-area products as they put away Grand Canyon 74-56 on Saturday.

Ray Spalding goes up for two of his career-high 21 points in Saturday's win over Grand Canyon (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

The storm is expected to hit the day after Christmas, when people take care of things they didn't think were important enough to deal with on the holiday.

Nurses and doctors around Louisville preparing for post-Christmas storm of patients

Investigators are looking for what they believe is a white Ford F-350 that fled the scene.

Police searching for truck driver who hit and killed a pedestrian in south Louisville

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The holiday season means more ambulance runs for local paramedics.

Hardin County EMS added extra crews to handle the additional need.

"During this time of year we try to increase our staffing by at least one ambulance during peak hours and times during the week," Director Jamie Armstrong said.

"During the holiday season our volume goes up. We see about a five percent increase in our volume of runs. Anything from traffic accidents all the way to domestic violence during the holidays," Armstrong said.

Traffic accidents are the most common with more people on the road.

“The hustle and bustle of getting the last gift of the season,” Armstrong said. “Trying to get to the malls, the interstates."

Stress from the holidays can reveal unknown health conditions.

"The stress of that can cause people to have underlying heart conditions that arise. Heart problems, chest pains. heart attacks," Armstrong said.

Suicides and domestic violence calls also see a spike.

"They may have issues that have gone on throughout the year and getting everyone in the same area sometimes makes that an explosive situation," Armstrong said.

Hardin County EMS says a little simple advice could keep you out of an ambulance and away from the hospital.

"Don't stress about what you get or what you give. Just be happy that you're here and be happy that you have family to be with," Armstrong said.

