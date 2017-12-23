Model Railroad Club brings Winter Wonderland train show to Louis - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Model Railroad Club brings Winter Wonderland train show to Louisville library

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In the hustle and bustle that comes with the holidays, sometimes its nice to sit back and reminisce about our childhoods. For many people, those childhoods involve model trains. 

The Winter Wonderland Model Train show has returned to the Southwest Regional Library in Louisville, on Dixie Highway. 

It's put on by the Kentucky and Indiana Model Railroad Club. 

Members said they love to spread the hobby throughout the city, and bring a little nostalgia at the same time. 

"For most of us, we grew up around trains, and it's a way of going back to our childhood and having those memories that we can share again, and just really see as we build the model and make the model look like the real thing," Stan White said. 

The train show is free and open to the public during library hours. 

It will be closed for Christmas Eve and Christmas day, but you can catch it Dec. 26 through Dec. 31.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.