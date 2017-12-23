Model Railroad Club brings Winter Wonderland train show to Louisville library

Paramedics and EMTs see a variety of calls as people celebrate the Christmas holiday.

Paramedics and EMTs see a variety of calls as people celebrate the Christmas holiday.

The train show is free and open to the public during library hours.

The train show is free and open to the public during library hours.

80-year-old Patrick Jiron and his 83-year-old wife Barbara were arrested Tuesday in Nebraska.

80-year-old Patrick Jiron and his 83-year-old wife Barbara were arrested Tuesday in Nebraska.

Elderly couple arrested with 60 pounds of marijuana says it was for Christmas presents

Elderly couple arrested with 60 pounds of marijuana says it was for Christmas presents

Papa John's says its founder John Schnatter will step down as CEO next month, about two months after he publicly criticized the NFL leadership over national anthem protests by football players.

Papa John's says its founder John Schnatter will step down as CEO next month, about two months after he publicly criticized the NFL leadership over national anthem protests by football players.

Ray Spalding had career highs of 21 points and 16 rebounds and the Cards got more than half their scoring from three Louisville-area products as they put away Grand Canyon 74-56 on Saturday.

Ray Spalding had career highs of 21 points and 16 rebounds and the Cards got more than half their scoring from three Louisville-area products as they put away Grand Canyon 74-56 on Saturday.

Ray Spalding goes up for two of his career-high 21 points in Saturday's win over Grand Canyon (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

Ray Spalding goes up for two of his career-high 21 points in Saturday's win over Grand Canyon (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

The storm is expected to hit the day after Christmas, when people take care of things they didn't think were important enough to deal with on the holiday.

The storm is expected to hit the day after Christmas, when people take care of things they didn't think were important enough to deal with on the holiday.

Nurses and doctors around Louisville preparing for post-Christmas storm of patients

Nurses and doctors around Louisville preparing for post-Christmas storm of patients

Investigators are looking for what they believe is a white Ford F-350 that fled the scene.

Investigators are looking for what they believe is a white Ford F-350 that fled the scene.

Police searching for truck driver who hit and killed a pedestrian in south Louisville

Police searching for truck driver who hit and killed a pedestrian in south Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In the hustle and bustle that comes with the holidays, sometimes its nice to sit back and reminisce about our childhoods. For many people, those childhoods involve model trains.

The Winter Wonderland Model Train show has returned to the Southwest Regional Library in Louisville, on Dixie Highway.

It's put on by the Kentucky and Indiana Model Railroad Club.

Members said they love to spread the hobby throughout the city, and bring a little nostalgia at the same time.

"For most of us, we grew up around trains, and it's a way of going back to our childhood and having those memories that we can share again, and just really see as we build the model and make the model look like the real thing," Stan White said.

The train show is free and open to the public during library hours.

It will be closed for Christmas Eve and Christmas day, but you can catch it Dec. 26 through Dec. 31.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.