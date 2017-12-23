LANE | UK Loses to UCLA

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky played from behind most of the game and were ultimately unable to reel in UCLA, falling to the Bruins, 83-75 in New Orleans. The Wildcats head into Friday's home game with Louisville with a 9-2 record.

Aaron Holiday and Freshman Kris Wilkes each scored 20 points to lead the Bruins (9-3). The Wildcats were led by Hamidou Diallo with 18. Wenyen Gabriel had a season-high 16 and Kevin Knox scored 15, but the Wildcats hit just 42 percent from the field and made only 6-of-21 threes.

"We're better than this," said UK coach John Calipari. "Maybe it was Christmas, but (UCLA) didn't have that issue and they flew from across the country. And hats off to them. They played well. They made free throws they had to make. We tried to make the hardest plays when we were in the guts of the game."

Calipari is hoping the loss turns into a positive as his team gets ready for Friday's 1:00 pm showdown with the Cardinals.

"As much as you hate to say ti, you got to get knocked in the mouth and lose and it's got to hurt every player," Calipari said. "Today we played a team that wanted the game worse than we wanted it. This is usually what happens. They're bouncier. They're diving for balls. They're playing with more emotion. You are losing that game. So we deserved to lose."

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.