Southern Indiana sawmill suffers heavy damage in early morning f - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Southern Indiana sawmill suffers heavy damage in early morning fire

CORYDON, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Sanders Sawmill in Corydon suffered heavy damage in an early morning fire on Christmas Eve. 

Firefighters were called out to the business on North Gethsemane Road just before 4 a.m. to battle large flames fueled by the wood.  

Much of the fire was put down within an hour, but crews remained on the scene. 

The fire appears to have started in the mill building, but investigators have not determined what ignited the fire. 

Fire departments from New Middletown, Heth, Ramsey and Harrison Township responded to the fire. 

There were no initial reports of injuries. 

Sanders Sawmilll has been in Corydon since 1957, and the owners live on the property. Luckily, their home was not part of the fire.  But their nephew tells WDRB they are understandably upset. He also says the owner was ready to retire and may not rebuild. 

