Papa John's says its founder John Schnatter will step down as CEO next month, about two months after he publicly criticized the NFL leadership over national anthem protests by football players.

A line of cars could be seen outside many Louisville area homeless shelters Sunday – all part of a “Christmas Caravan. It’s the second year volunteers paid it forward and shared the Christmas spirit by loading up trailers and cars with food and clothing.

The annual Christmas Eve mission to help Santa Claus deliver presents around the world.

Authorities say four people died Sunday after their twin-engine plane crashed at the end of a runway at a small airport in Florida.

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) – A line of cars could be seen outside many Louisville-area homeless shelters Sunday – all part of a “Christmas Caravan."

It’s the second year volunteers paid it forward and shared the Christmas spirit by loading up trailers and cars with food and clothing.

Rhonda Winter started the event last year, and it took off.

“I put a little post on Facebook two weeks before and ended up with a truck and a trailer, hundred bags of food, and 12 volunteers,” said Winter, who has more than three times the amount of volunteers and donations this year.

“I’ve never had it bad. I’ve never had to sleep outside. These people have it rough,” she said.

Just after sunrise Sunday, more than 35 volunteers met at Riverport Grub ‘N Pub in Louisville to receive their plans on where to distribute items throughout the day.

Some of the locations included Wayside Christian Mission, St. John Center for Homeless men, and the Healing Place.

Winter said her goal last year was to have 50 packed boxes, and this year that number is close to 200.

Thermal blankets were handed out to those who did not have a place to spend the night.

“I am two hours away from home and so being able to actually get out of my head and not think about the holidays and being able to help somebody else out ... it helps out tremendously,” said Jeremiah Geary, who not only works at the Healing Place, but is also a client.

“Man, I never really realized how much donations do help, you know ... it’s a really big part," he said.

Mrs. Claus and even Santa himself helped hand out items to anyone who walked up to the parked caravan.

As the donation drive for 2017 wrapped up, Winter is looking back on it with pride, happy she was able to help out. She already has plans for next Christmas Eve.

“We fed a lot of people, there’s a lot of people going to be warm tonight and hopefully the coats and blankets that we supplied them will get them through to next year,” she said.

Winter's goal is to have packed 300 boxes next year.

