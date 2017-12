LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – To get the job done as a high school referee, veteran official Doug Walker knows a lot of people aren’t going to like him.

“Most of the time,” said Walker, a veteran official of 17 years. “50% of the fans are going to love you and 50% are going to hate you,”

That might be putting it mildly. But while they might see a bad call from him time to time, they certainly don’t see what Walker does in his free time.

“I’m not really a shopping guy but today was special,” Walker said with a smile.

Today was the day a Christmas lived for one Louisville family. And it was all thanks to Doug and members of the Kentucky Basketball Officials Association.

Steve Coffman , a retired official, helped start the movement back in 1987. Now serving as its chairman, the group has helped raise over 85 thousand dollars including 75 hundred this year.

“The extraordinary amount of money has been such a blessing to so many people,” said Coffman.

People like Ronesha Knott, an unemployed single mother of four who now after a long day of shopping with Doug has everything she needs to make this a great Christmas.

“They got everything they asked for on their list,” she said.

It’s truly a Christmas miracle from a group of officials who keep making all the right calls when it comes to spreading holiday cheer.

“She told me it was going to be the best Christmas and I’m very happy to be a part of it,” said Walker.

