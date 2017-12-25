Jennifer Lawrence visits Louisville children on Christmas Eve - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Jennifer Lawrence visits Louisville children on Christmas Eve

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Louisville native Jennifer Lawrence took some time out of her holiday weekend to visit sick children.

The actress visited Norton Children's hospital on Christmas Eve. She visited with patients and staff. 

This is not a first for the actress. She spent last Christmas there as well.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.