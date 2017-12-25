Woman killed, husband injured by two dogs in southern Kentucky - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Woman killed, husband injured by two dogs in southern Kentucky

Posted: Updated:

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) - A Kentucky woman was killed and her husband seriously injured in a dog attack.

Police say it happened on Christmas Eve at about 11 a.m. along State Route 66 in Bell County.

Lorraine Saylor and her husband Johnny were attacked by two dogs.

"They had my brother halfway out the door, chewing on his arm," said James Saylor, Johnny's brother.

James Saylor lives next door to his brother. He says he heard barking and quickly took action. He opened the door and yelled at the dogs, allowing his brother to get away by going into the house.

"Then he come back out with his pistol and shot both of them," said James.

One of the dogs died. The second got away.

Bell County Coroner Jay Steele says Johnny suffered a bite on his head, arm and hand. He is expected to survive.

"They were just a super nice couple and I can't even begin to put myself in his shoes, it's overwhelming the circumstances and what he found," said Steele.

Police say the dog that got away is a brown pit bull. Sheriff Mitch Williams says anyone who sees it should call the Bell County Sheriff's department at (606)337-3102.

The two dogs did not belong to the couple.

