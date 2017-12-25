FOUND: Authorities cancel Golden Alert for 64-year-old woman - WDRB 41 Louisville News

FOUND: Authorities cancel Golden Alert for 64-year-old woman

Posted: Updated:
Barbara Wolford (Source: Metro Louisville) Barbara Wolford (Source: Metro Louisville)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities say a woman who went missing in south Louisville has been found safe.

The Golden Alert had been issued for 64-year-old Barbara Wolford.  It said she was last seen on Christmas Eve with her small black dog.

A Louisville Metro Police update she and her dog were both found safe.

According to the news release, Wolford may have a memory or mental impairment.

